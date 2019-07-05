Head of Samsung BioLogics resummoned by prosecutors in accounting scandal

The Securities & Futures Commission, a market watchdog, asked the prosecution last November to investigate Samsung BioLogics and Kim, saying the changed accounting method was "abnormal." Prosecutors then requested an arrest warrant for the 62-year-old Kim in late May but a Seoul court rejected it. Samsung BioLogics has claimed that the change of accounting methods and the revaluation of Samsung Bioepis in 2015 was in line with international accounting standards.