S. Korea not in discussions with U.S. over resumption of Kaesong park, Mount Kumgang tours
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- No discussions are underway between South Korea and the United States about restarting a now-shuttered industrial park in North Korea and a suspended tour program to a scenic mountain on the communist state's east coast, the unification ministry said Friday.
"As agreed to in the joint South-North declaration (in the September summit), the Kaesong industrial park and Mount Kumgang tours will resume as soon as conditions are prepared," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "There is no relevant discussion going on with the U.S."
Speculation has arisen that Seoul might push to resume the two suspended cross-border projects following President Moon Jae-in's landmark three-way meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday at the truce village of Panmunjom.
South Korea closed the Kaesong industrial park in 2016 in retaliation against the North's nuclear and missile provocations. Mount Kumgang tours came to a halt in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean guard.
Moon and Kim agreed during their September summit to restart the two projects when the right conditions are prepared. Earlier this year, the North Korean leader said that he is willing to restart those projects without any preconditions.
Seoul hopes active cross-border exchanges will help advance inter-Korean relations and also facilitate efforts to denuclearize the North. Washington, however, has been opposed to their resumption for fear that it could undermine the global sanctions regime against Pyongyang amid a lack of progress in denuclearization talks.
In an interview with Yonhap and six other global news agencies late last month, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said that resumption of the Kaesong park and Mount Kumgang tours can be considered "in the early stage of sanctions relief as an exceptional measure" to facilitate the denuclearization process.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
2
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
3
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
4
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
5
(2nd LD) Activist groups hold rallies to welcome, protest Trump's Seoul visit
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms
-
4
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
5
K-pop artists' Japanese careers unperturbed by worsening Seoul-Tokyo ties