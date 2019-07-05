Seoul stocks down late Friday morning
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Friday morning, paring earlier gains on large cap losses led by tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,106.41 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index earlier opened a tad higher on auto gains but caved in due to a decline in tech stocks such as Samsung Electronics.
Tech shares began to slide after market bellwether Samsung Electronics said its second quarter operating profit had been more than halved from a year earlier.
Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.09 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix plunged 1.57 percent.
Other large caps traded mixed.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor surged 1.44 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiking 1.64 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.84 percent, while leading portal service provider NAVER surged 2.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.
