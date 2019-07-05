Ruling party lawmakers hope for N.K.'s participation in Gwangju swimming championships
GWANGJU, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday voiced hope that North Korea could send athletes to the upcoming swimming championships to be held in South Korea to help bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Amid an impasse in inter-Korean ties, North Korea has yet to respond to an invitation to take part in the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships to be held in the southwestern cities of Gwangju and Yeosu from next Friday to July 28.
DP chairman Lee Hae-chan said the North's possible participation will serve the competition's slogan "Dive into Peace" well.
"South Korea has completed preparations to enable North Korea to participate in the competition even if the North expresses its intent to send athletes on the eve of its opening," Lee said at a meeting with senior party members in the athletes village for the swimming competition in Gwangju.
South Korea experienced the sports-driven rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula in early 2018, with North Korea's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Last year, the two Koreas saw increases in exchanges, but inter-Korean ties remain subdued, affected by stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
Rep. Sul Hoon of the DP said he wants to witness the repetition of eye-catching dramatic moments with the North's participation in the swimming championships, as shown by the latest meeting by the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. at the inter-Korean border.
"In the past, North Korea expressed its intent to take part in (sports events) just days before the openings. I hope the Gwangju city government and the event's organizer will encourage the North to join the championships until the last moment," he noted.
Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-seop, who chairs the organizing committee, said the athletes village has left some lodgings empty, while awaiting North Korean swimmers.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
2
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
3
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
4
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
5
(2nd LD) Activist groups hold rallies to welcome, protest Trump's Seoul visit
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms
-
4
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
5
K-pop artists' Japanese careers unperturbed by worsening Seoul-Tokyo ties