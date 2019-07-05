Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics' Q2 earnings more than halve on weak memory chips
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its operating earnings more than halved in the second quarter from a year earlier amid the weak memory chip and handset market.
The operating profit was estimated at 6.5 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) in the April-June period, a 56.3 percent drop from a year ago, according to its earnings guidance.
Finance chief ready to talks with biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Friday that he can meet with top executives of Samsung Group and four other major conglomerates to deal with Japan's export restrictions.
"There seems to be no reason not to meet with (them)," Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, told reporters at the Press Center in central Seoul before heading to parliament.
S. Korea, WFP in final stage of talks on signing deal over rice provision plan to N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea and the World Food Programme (WFP) are in the final stage of discussions on signing an official deal over Seoul's plan to provide rice aid to North Korea through the U.N. food agency, the unification ministry said Friday.
Last month, the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs unveiled a plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice to North Korea through the WFP, which will handle its delivery and distribution there. The ministry earlier said that it plans to sign an official contract with the WFP on its aid provision plan this week.
S. Korea not in discussions with U.S. over resumption of Kaesong park, Mount Kumgang tours
SEOUL -- No discussions are underway between South Korea and the United States about restarting a now-shuttered industrial park in North Korea and a suspended tour program to a scenic mountain on the communist state's east coast, the unification ministry said Friday.
"As agreed to in the joint South-North declaration (in the September summit), the Kaesong industrial park and Mount Kumgang tours will resume as soon as conditions are prepared," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing. "There is no relevant discussion going on with the U.S."
Foreign ministry launches gov't-civilian diplomatic strategy meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday launched a government-civilian diplomatic strategy meeting to tackle a range of tricky policy challenges stemming from heightened Sino-U.S. tensions and historical feuds with Japan.
The launch of the Strategic Coordination Meeting on Foreign Affairs came as Seoul warns of stern measures in response to Tokyo's recent retaliatory export control move against South Korea in an apparent response to last year's Supreme Court rulings here over wartime forced labor.
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
SEOUL -- Roaring K-pop boy band BTS topped Nielsen Music's Top 10 Physical Albums chart for the first half of this year, chart results showed Friday.
With sales of 312,000 copies in the United States, BTS' latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona" came atop the physical album chart, according to Nielsen Music's Mid-year Report U.S. 2019.
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
WASHINGTON -- Climate and engineering setbacks have forced North Korea to shift its strategy for hydroelectric power production, a source of great pride for the late former leader, Kim Jong-il, according to a U.S. monitor.
38 North, which provides analysis and satellite imagery of North Korea, said the communist regime has been moving toward building small-to-medium-sized, tiered hydroelectric power stations instead of large ones, such as the Huichon Power Station.
Seoul stocks down late Friday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Friday morning, paring earlier gains on large cap losses led by tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,106.41 as of 11:20 a.m.
