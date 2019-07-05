National pension subscribers expected to decrease this year: report
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The number of subscribers to the national pension scheme are expected to fall off in 2019 in line with a decline in the economically active population, a state-run think tank said Friday.
According to the National Pension Research Institute, the total number of subscribers is estimated at over 21.8 million for this year, down from 22.3 million in 2018.
It said subscriber numbers will likely fall steadily in the coming years, dipping to under 21.4 million in 2023. The country first introduced the universal pension plan in 1988.
"The decline that is forecast for this year and going forward will be a trend, and directly linked to a trailing off of people aged from 15 through 64 brought on the country's chronic low birthrate," the research body under the National Pension Service (NPS) said.
The number of economically active population is expected to drop from 37.6 million this year to 34.3 million in 2029, with that of people 65 or older to grow in the coming years, while those under 14, who have to replace the people retiring, are actually decreasing, leading to an imbalance, according to the research institute.
With the decrease in subscribers, the pension's premium income will be affected, with its growth rate to drop from 6.29 percent predicted for 2019 to just 2.86 percent in 2023.
The decrease will come as pension payments will rise from 23.4 trillion won (US$20 billion) paid to 5.2 million people won this year to 36.3 trillion won to be doled out to 6.6 million in 2023.
The NPS is the world's third largest and South Korea's largest institutional investor, controlling some 690 trillion won in assets as of end-April, up 51.2 trillion won from the end of 2018.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
2
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
3
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
4
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
5
(2nd LD) Activist groups hold rallies to welcome, protest Trump's Seoul visit
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms
-
4
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
5
K-pop artists' Japanese careers unperturbed by worsening Seoul-Tokyo ties