Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin firmly in Cy Young contention after excellent 1st half
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Bouncing back nicely after a dismal outing, Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin remained firmly in the race for his first Cy Young Award at the end of his outstanding first half.
Ryu blanked the San Diego Padres over six innings of three-hit ball at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time), improving to 10-2 and lowering his major league-low ERA to 1.73.
The left-hander enters the All-Star break as one of the very best pitchers in baseball in 2019. His first half included a 32-inning scoreless streak, a seven-game winning streak, and a string of 15 consecutive starts with two or fewer earned runs. His ERA has stayed below 2.00 for nearly two months.
Ryu has earned a well-deserving spot on the National League (NL) All-Star team for next Tuesday's contest in Cleveland, and Dave Roberts, the Dodgers skipper who will manage the NL team, has named Ryu the starter for the Midsummer Classic.
Ryu will get himself into the record books as the first South Korean to start an All-Star Game. And with some second-half push, Ryu could make more history.
No South Korean pitcher has won a Cy Young Award, or has so much earned a Cy Young vote from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
If the season ended now, Ryu would be in serious contention for the top pitching honors.
He has the lowest ERA in baseball and leads all NL pitchers with 0.91 walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP). Ryu's also tied with two other pitchers for the NL lead with 10 wins.
With 99 strikeouts and 10 walks across 109 innings, Ryu boasts the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the majors at 9.90. Prior to Thursday's game, he was leading the way with an absurd 13.43 mark but allowed a season-high three walks against the Padres. Ryu remains the only major league pitcher who's allowed fewer than one walk per inning.
This was the first time he'd issued multiple free passes in a game this season, an illustration of Ryu's remarkable control and efficiency.
Ryu is also among the leaders in advanced stats, such as fielding independent pitching (FIP), which focuses only on events that a pitcher can control, such as strikeouts, unintentional walks, hit-by-pitches and home runs, and ERA+, which takes into account ballparks and opponents, and measures a pitcher's performance relative to the league average.
Ryu was the NL Pitcher of the Month for May, after going 5-0 in six starts with a 0.59 ERA.
He had a 2.70 ERA in June, hurt mostly by a disastrous, four-inning, seven-run outing against the Colorado Rockies last Friday. Meanwhile, Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner for the Washington Nationals, has shaken off a slow start to throw himself into the Cy Young race.
The right-hander earned the NL Pitcher of the Month award for June, thanks to a 6-0 record and a 1.00 ERA. He had 68 strikeouts and five walks in 45 innings last month.
For the year, Scherzer is 8-5 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. The power pitcher has dominated hitters to the tune of a major league-best 170 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings.
Ryu and Scherzer are neck-and-neck in statistical categories. Ryu may be slightly ahead in more traditional marks like wins and ERA, while Scherzer leads everyone in FIP. Other advanced numbers also show that Ryu has been luckier than Scherzer and has likely benefited from the stout Dodger defense.
The winner may come down to which categories the vote-holding baseball writers value more.
After Thursday's game, Ryu said he'd give himself a near-perfect mark for his first half.
"I'd say it's 99 out of 100 points," Ryu said, when asked to grade his performance so far. "I deducted one point because I pitched so poorly the last time out (against Colorado)."
One of the keys to Ryu's success this year has been his relatively good health. He made just one start across the 2015 and 2016 seasons with shoulder and elbow injuries, and has missed big chunks of time in previous seasons with assorted lower body injuries.
This year, he's had one stint on the injured list with a groin injury but only missed the minimum 10 days and one start in the rotation.
"I think my health has been the biggest reason (for success so far)," he said. "Obviously, I wouldn't have even be able to pitch unless I felt great."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
3
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
4
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
5
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms
-
5
K-pop artists' Japanese careers unperturbed by worsening Seoul-Tokyo ties