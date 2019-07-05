Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 29 -- Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border

-- N.K. calls Trump's meeting offer 'interesting suggestion'

-- Trump arrives in South Korea for two-day visit

30 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks, jointly visit DMZ

-- Trump meets with N.K. leader, steps briefly into N. Korea

-- Trump, Kim agree to resume working-level nuclear talks

-- Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
July 1 -- Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon

2 -- S. Korea says U.N. approved release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea

4 -- Australian student released from detention in N. Korea
(END)

