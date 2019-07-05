Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korean media reports on Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held a "historic meeting" at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to resume dialogue for denuclearization, the North's official news agency reported Monday.
During the meeting on Sunday, they "agreed to keep in close touch in the future" and "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"In 66 years since the Armistice Agreement in 1953 there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom, (a) place that had been known as the symbol of division," the KCNA said.
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new espionage agency chief was confirmed on Monday to have accompanied leader Kim Jong-un on his recent visit to the border village of Panmunjom for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Sources said that a person seen standing next to North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in a photo taken by South Korean press was Jang Kum-chol, chief of the United Front Department (UFD).
He was one of the North Korean officials who accompanied leader Kim on his visit to Panmunjom on Sunday for the historic meeting with Trump.
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has released a commemorative coin that emphasizes denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, an official from an inter-Korean cooperation body said Tuesday.
Lee Sang-hyun, a member of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation (KCRC), said he has obtained a commemorative coin issued by the North's central bank this year.
The coin obtained by Lee was engraved with text reading, "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," and "protection of the world's peace and security." The center of the coin shows three hands squeezing a nuclear missile-like object with the letter "N."
N.K. newspaper calls Japan 'malignant cancer' over plan to deploy missile defense system
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper denounced Japan as a "malignant cancer" of the region on Tuesday, blasting Tokyo's push to deploy missile defense systems that Pyongyang claims can be used to invade other countries.
Referring to Japan's plan to set up a pair of U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore systems in the country, the Rodong Sinmun said the systems target not only the Korean Peninsula but also China and Russia.
In a commentary, the newspaper said the move is part of the country's broader scheme to become a "military giant" and carry out "overseas aggression."
Pork production in N. Korea expected to drop due to African swine fever: FAO
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to see a sharp drop in pig meat production due to the outbreak of African swine fever in what would be a serious threat to the livelihood and food security of its people, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.
Since China reported the first outbreak of the disease in August last year, the fever has rapidly spread to other countries in the region, such as North Korea, Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
In the Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture updated Tuesday, the FAO said "sizable production decreases are foreseen" in North Korea, as well as other countries suffering from the disease.
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
WASHINGTON, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts toward the communist regime despite saying it wants talks, according to news reports.
The North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement that the U.S. revealed its hostility by circulating a letter calling for enforcement of U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang on Saturday, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border, the reports said.
The letter, jointly penned with Britain, France and Germany, was sent to all U.N. member nations and "speaks to the reality that the United States is practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts against the DPRK, though talking about the DPRK-U.S. dialogue," the North Korean statement said, using the acronym for the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
N.K. defense minister meets Russian delegation
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's defense minister held a meeting with a Russian delegation in Pyongyang on Thursday, the North's state media reported.
No Kwang-chol, minister of the People's Armed Forces, held talks with Russian Vice Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, leader of a delegation of ministry officials on a trip to the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the meeting, Fomin delivered a gift to No for leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said. It, however, did not provide details on what they discussed.
