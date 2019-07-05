Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea, WFP in discussion with U.S. on sanctions exemptions for rice provision to N. Korea
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely cooperating with the World Food Programme (WFP) to discuss sanctions exemptions with the United States over its plan to send rice aid to North Korea, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs unveiled a plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice to North Korea through the WFP, which will handle its delivery and distribution there.
Details on how and when the assistance will be delivered are under discussion between South Korea and the WFP, and securing sanctions exemptions necessary for possible use of ships and other equipment to send rice to the North is one of the key issues they should sort out.
------------
Seoul vows to use momentum from Trump-Kim meeting to improve inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday vowed to use the momentum created by the recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to move the stalled inter-Korean relations forward.
In a report to parliament, the unification ministry also said it will look for creative measures to improve inter-Korean relations while continuing efforts to implement the agreements reached by their leaders last year.
"We will actively work to make sure that the recent positive trend on the Korean Peninsula created by the latest North Korea-U.S. summit will lead to improvements in inter-Korean relations," the report said.
------------
No notable response from N. Korea on businesspeople's Kaesong visit
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has given no response yet to South Korea's offer to send a group of businesspeople to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the North's border town of Kaesong, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
In May, South Korea gave the green light to the businesspeople, who operated factories in Kaesong, to visit the park to check the condition of the equipment they left behind when the complex was abruptly shut down in February 2016.
"North Korea is a little passive on this in the current situation," the official said. Asked to elaborate on what "passive" means, the official said the North hasn't given any particular response to the South's proposal yet.
------------
Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea talks
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The government said Thursday that now is time to focus on talks between the United States and North Korea to build on progress made at a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The unification ministry made the remark, rejecting a local newspaper report that the government told the North about the need for an inter-Korean summit on the occasion of the Trump-Kim meeting at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Sunday.
"The government is making efforts to ensure a virtuous cycle between improvement in inter-Korean relations and progress in North-U.S. relations," the ministry said in a statement. "At present, it is necessary to focus on the dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. based on the results of the trilateral Panmunjom meeting between South and North Korea and the U.S."
------------
S. Korea, WFP in final stage of talks on signing deal over rice provision plan to N. Korea
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the World Food Programme (WFP) are in the final stage of discussions on signing an official deal over Seoul's plan to provide rice aid to North Korea through the U.N. food agency, the unification ministry said Friday.
Last month, the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs unveiled a plan to provide 50,000 tons of domestically harvested rice to North Korea through the WFP, which will handle its delivery and distribution there. The ministry earlier said that it plans to sign an official contract with the WFP on its aid provision plan this week.
"We are in the final stage of talks with the WFP (on the signing matter)," Kim Eun-han, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a regular press briefing, adding the government will work hard to complete the signing process as soon as possible.
(END)
