Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border when he travels to South Korea later in the day.
Trump made the offer on Twitter on Saturday (Japan time), hours before he was due to visit Seoul from Osaka, Japan, where he has been attending a Group of 20 summit.
"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)," Trump wrote.
------------
N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that a proposal by U.S President Donald Trump to meet its leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border is a "very interesting suggestion."
"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," North Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
"I am of the view that if the DPRK-U.S. summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations."
------------
Trump, Kim meet at DMZ, agree to resume nuclear talks
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to resume working-level talks on denuclearization.
Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in the communist state when he briefly crossed the inter-Korean border together with Kim. Their countries fought each other in the 1950-53 Korean War.
"We've agreed to have teams set up," Trump said after a meeting of nearly one hour at the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ.
------------
Trump says he looks forward to seeing Kim again soon
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he looks forward to seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again soon, following their surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border a day earlier.
Trump returned to Washington on Sunday after making history as the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea.
The two leaders agreed during their meeting held in the Demilitarized Zone to resume negotiations over the North's nuclear weapons program.
------------
U.S. says it is not preparing new proposals for nuclear talks with N.K.
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is currently not preparing any new proposals for negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Monday.
The comment comes after the New York Times reported that the U.S. may accept a nuclear freeze short of complete denuclearization by the North.
"We are not preparing any new proposals currently," a department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query. "Our goal remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
------------
Bolton disputes report on U.S. acceptance of N.K. nuclear freeze
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday disputed a news report claiming that the U.S. may settle for a nuclear freeze by North Korea, retreating from its demand for complete denuclearization.
The New York Times reported the alleged approach on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume negotiations for the dismantlement of the North's nuclear weapons program.
"I read this NYT story with curiosity," Bolton wrote on his Twitter account. "Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to 'settle for a nuclear freeze by NK.' This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences."
------------
FM says 'complete denuclearization' remains S. Korea's goal
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's goal in the North Korean nuclear issue is none other than complete denuclearization, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday, amid speculation that the United States may settle for a nuclear freeze.
Talk of a nuclear freeze rose significantly after a New York Times report that U.S. officials may abandon their goal of getting North Korea to completely give up its nuclear programs. The report came after Sunday's surprise meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"Complete denuclearization is clearly the position of our government," Kang told a parliamentary meeting in response to a lawmaker's question about whether the government would oppose it if the U.S. moves toward a nuclear freeze.
------------
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
WASHINGTON, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have picked a former ambassador to Vietnam as its new chief nuclear envoy, a diplomatic source said, indicating the regime has effectively rounded out its team for upcoming working-level talks with the United States.
During the impromptu summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, Pyongyang notified Washington of the makeup of its team to be led by Kim Myong-gil, the source said.
Kim Myong-gil, well versed in U.S. affairs, is expected to serve as the counterpart of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. He will replace Kim Hyok-chol, who is rumored to have been purged after the no-deal summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February.
(END)
