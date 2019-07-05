Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings down 15.4 pct

All Headlines 15:26 July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its second-quarter operating profits are expected to have dropped 15.4 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to its sluggish smartphone business.

In an earnings guidance, the South Korean electronics maker said it expects to post 652.2 billion won (US$557 million) in operating profits in the April-June period -- below the average market expectation of around 774 billion won.

Its sales are expected to be 15.6 trillion won in the second quarter, a 4.1 percent surge from a year earlier, the firm said.

The company did not provide detailed performances for each division, saying it will release its earnings report later this month.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LG Electronics #Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!