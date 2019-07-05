LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings down 15.4 pct
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its second-quarter operating profits are expected to have dropped 15.4 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to its sluggish smartphone business.
In an earnings guidance, the South Korean electronics maker said it expects to post 652.2 billion won (US$557 million) in operating profits in the April-June period -- below the average market expectation of around 774 billion won.
Its sales are expected to be 15.6 trillion won in the second quarter, a 4.1 percent surge from a year earlier, the firm said.
The company did not provide detailed performances for each division, saying it will release its earnings report later this month.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
