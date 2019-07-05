KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 113,500 DN 2,000
Yuhan 242,000 DN 500
SLCORP 23,300 DN 150
HITEJINRO 21,800 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,600 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 44,400 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 0
DOOSAN 97,200 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 259,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,950 UP 1,850
Kogas 44,300 DN 50
Hanwha 27,400 UP 300
DB HiTek 15,300 DN 300
CJ 100,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 31,500 UP 750
LGInt 18,850 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 7,120 UP 310
LotteFood 576,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16900 UP150
KiaMtr 43,400 UP 750
Donga Socio Holdings 98,000 UP 1,300
SK hynix 68,400 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 736,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,400 DN 400
SBC 18,750 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,850 UP 20
Daesang 25,200 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,390 UP 220
ORION Holdings 17,600 UP 300
KISWire 27,200 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 9,570 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 91,000 UP 1,400
KCC 272,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 66,600 UP 3,800
HyundaiMtr 141,500 UP 2,500
HankookShellOil 336,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 17,200 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,150 DN 1,250
TaekwangInd 1,376,000 DN 4,000
