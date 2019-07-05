DaelimInd 113,500 DN 2,000

Yuhan 242,000 DN 500

SLCORP 23,300 DN 150

HITEJINRO 21,800 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 76,600 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 44,400 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 0

DOOSAN 97,200 UP 1,500

SamsungF&MIns 259,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,950 UP 1,850

Kogas 44,300 DN 50

Hanwha 27,400 UP 300

DB HiTek 15,300 DN 300

CJ 100,000 UP 500

JWPHARMA 31,500 UP 750

LGInt 18,850 UP 200

DongkukStlMill 7,120 UP 310

LotteFood 576,000 UP 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16900 UP150

KiaMtr 43,400 UP 750

Donga Socio Holdings 98,000 UP 1,300

SK hynix 68,400 DN 1,800

Youngpoong 736,000 UP 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,400 DN 400

SBC 18,750 UP 250

Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 UP 100

TONGYANG 1,850 UP 20

Daesang 25,200 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,390 UP 220

ORION Holdings 17,600 UP 300

KISWire 27,200 UP 300

NEXENTIRE 9,570 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 91,000 UP 1,400

KCC 272,000 DN 1,500

AmoreG 66,600 UP 3,800

HyundaiMtr 141,500 UP 2,500

HankookShellOil 336,000 UP 500

BukwangPharm 17,200 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,150 DN 1,250

TaekwangInd 1,376,000 DN 4,000

