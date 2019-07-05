KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 6,180 DN 90
KAL 28,900 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 160
LG Corp. 76,800 0
SsangyongMtr 3,790 DN 10
BoryungPharm 11,750 UP 250
L&L 15,400 DN 150
NamyangDairy 575,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,750 UP 50
Shinsegae 287,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 254,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 44,250 UP 2,400
Hyosung 75,500 UP 2,800
LOTTE 44,350 UP 350
AK Holdings 43,750 UP 300
Binggrae 70,400 UP 400
GCH Corp 22,600 UP 500
LotteChilsung 171,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,450 UP 150
POSCO 246,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 99,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 220,500 UP 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,055 UP 95
DB INSURANCE 55,000 DN 100
SamsungElec 45,650 DN 350
NHIS 14,400 DN 100
SK Discovery 28,200 UP 300
LS 49,500 UP 550
GC Corp 122,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 38,900 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,500 DN 500
KPIC 140,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,070 DN 70
SKC 38,350 DN 800
GS Retail 39,300 UP 350
Ottogi 691,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 26,400 UP 550
