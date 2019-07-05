SsangyongCement 6,180 DN 90

KAL 28,900 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 UP 160

LG Corp. 76,800 0

SsangyongMtr 3,790 DN 10

BoryungPharm 11,750 UP 250

L&L 15,400 DN 150

NamyangDairy 575,000 UP 7,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,300 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,750 UP 50

Shinsegae 287,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 254,500 UP 3,000

SGBC 44,250 UP 2,400

Hyosung 75,500 UP 2,800

LOTTE 44,350 UP 350

AK Holdings 43,750 UP 300

Binggrae 70,400 UP 400

GCH Corp 22,600 UP 500

LotteChilsung 171,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,450 UP 150

POSCO 246,500 DN 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 99,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDS 220,500 UP 5,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 UP 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,055 UP 95

DB INSURANCE 55,000 DN 100

SamsungElec 45,650 DN 350

NHIS 14,400 DN 100

SK Discovery 28,200 UP 300

LS 49,500 UP 550

GC Corp 122,000 UP 1,500

GS E&C 38,900 DN 250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,200 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,500 DN 500

KPIC 140,000 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,070 DN 70

SKC 38,350 DN 800

GS Retail 39,300 UP 350

Ottogi 691,000 UP 5,000

IlyangPharm 26,400 UP 550

(MORE)