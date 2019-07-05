DaeduckElec 10,850 DN 300

MERITZ SECU 5,310 DN 40

HtlShilla 90,000 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 50,000 UP 1,050

SamsungElecMech 93,600 DN 3,100

Hanssem 70,400 UP 1,300

KSOE 118,000 UP 2,000

Hanwha Chem 22,850 DN 200

OCI 94,800 DN 900

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 DN 300

KorZinc 454,000 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,070 UP 30

SYC 55,900 UP 1,100

HyundaiMipoDock 48,850 UP 550

IS DONGSEO 37,650 DN 350

S-Oil 90,000 UP 800

LG Innotek 114,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI WIA 49,950 UP 1,050

KumhoPetrochem 92,800 DN 1,200

Mobis 233,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 450

HDC HOLDINGS 14,450 DN 200

S-1 100,500 UP 1,100

Hanchem 83,800 DN 1,600

DWS 44,050 UP 200

UNID 49,050 DN 150

KEPCO 26,000 UP 300

SamsungSecu 38,150 DN 500

SKTelecom 262,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 48,300 UP 1,100

HyundaiElev 93,200 UP 900

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 37,700 DN 700

Hanon Systems 11,550 0

SK 231,500 UP 4,000

DAEKYO 6,300 UP 30

GKL 21,100 UP 200

Handsome 36,800 UP 200

WJ COWAY 78,900 UP 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 161,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)