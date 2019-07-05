KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,850 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 5,310 DN 40
HtlShilla 90,000 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 50,000 UP 1,050
SamsungElecMech 93,600 DN 3,100
Hanssem 70,400 UP 1,300
KSOE 118,000 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 22,850 DN 200
OCI 94,800 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,300 DN 300
KorZinc 454,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,070 UP 30
SYC 55,900 UP 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 48,850 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 37,650 DN 350
S-Oil 90,000 UP 800
LG Innotek 114,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 267,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 49,950 UP 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 92,800 DN 1,200
Mobis 233,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,550 DN 450
HDC HOLDINGS 14,450 DN 200
S-1 100,500 UP 1,100
Hanchem 83,800 DN 1,600
DWS 44,050 UP 200
UNID 49,050 DN 150
KEPCO 26,000 UP 300
SamsungSecu 38,150 DN 500
SKTelecom 262,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 48,300 UP 1,100
HyundaiElev 93,200 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 37,700 DN 700
Hanon Systems 11,550 0
SK 231,500 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 6,300 UP 30
GKL 21,100 UP 200
Handsome 36,800 UP 200
WJ COWAY 78,900 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 161,500 UP 1,000
