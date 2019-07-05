Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 July 05, 2019

IBK 13,850 DN 50
KorElecTerm 68,400 DN 500
NamhaeChem 10,850 DN 100
DONGSUH 18,650 DN 50
BGF 7,250 DN 20
SamsungEng 17,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 96,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,930 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 37,500 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 28,950 DN 150
KT 28,400 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 DN1000
LG Uplus 14,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,700 DN 100
KT&G 99,000 UP 800
DHICO 6,240 UP 70
LG Display 17,400 DN 100
Kangwonland 30,850 DN 100
NAVER 121,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 133,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 480,000 UP 11,500
DSME 32,500 UP 200
DSINFRA 6,100 DN 20
DWEC 4,945 UP 10
Donga ST 102,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,950 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 294,000 0
DongwonF&B 289,500 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 32,250 UP 800
LGH&H 1,294,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 354,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 20,450 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,500 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 72,600 DN 4,000
Celltrion 208,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,600 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 UP 100
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!