KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 79,100 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 43,750 DN 150
GS 52,400 UP 900
CJ CGV 36,450 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 17,900 0
LIG Nex1 30,050 UP 250
FILA KOREA 75,100 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 169,000 UP 7,500
LF 24,000 UP 800
FOOSUNG 8,310 DN 410
JW HOLDINGS 6,200 UP 70
SK Innovation 172,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 26,500 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 44,350 DN 1,000
Hansae 20,650 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 64,400 UP 2,400
Youngone Corp 37,550 UP 450
KOLON IND 45,900 UP 550
HanmiPharm 304,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,400 UP 40
emart 143,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 60,900 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 136,500 UP 500
COSMAX 108,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 28,150 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 314,000 UP 500
INNOCEAN 70,100 0
Doosan Bobcat 36,450 UP 300
Netmarble 96,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S334000 DN3000
ORION 89,300 UP 600
BGF Retail 198,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 55,900 0
HDC-OP 42,200 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,200 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 14,050 UP 50
