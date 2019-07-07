Banks set to extend massive loans for corporate spending: chief regulator
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run and commercial banks are set to offer loans worth 17 trillion won (US$14.5 billion) in the second half of this year, the country's chief financial regulator has said, as the government seeks to shore up economic growth.
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), made the remarks at a meeting with reporters on Friday, two days after the government slashed its growth forecast for this year, citing sluggish exports and investment.
The planned loans are aimed at helping companies increase their facility investment and make inroads into new industrial sectors, Choi told reporters.
About 5 trillion won will be allocated for new industrial sectors and 3 trillion won will be used to help companies boost their competitiveness, Choi said.
"Financial authorities will strengthen risk management in the face of downside risks and encourage companies to increase investment," Choi said.
As part of the government's plan for "innovation-led growth," the FSC has planned to overhaul the current authorization scheme for financial investment business.
Choi repeated that the FSC will continue to ease regulations to bring in fresh competition and boost vitality in capital markets.
Last week, the government cut its economic growth outlook this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent.
The downgrade came as the nation's export growth has been slower than expected, mainly due to a trade dispute between the United States and China, and a downturn in global semiconductor industry.
South Korea's exports fell 13.5 percent on-year to US$44.18 billion in June, extending their on-year decline for the seventh consecutive month.
