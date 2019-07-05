N.K. propaganda outlet urges Seoul to thoroughly implement summit agreements
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet urged South Korea on Friday to implement their summit agreements, but it stopped short of direct criticism of Seoul in a show of restraint after the North's leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting with the U.S. and South Korean presidents.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, also called on Seoul to determine inter-Korean policy on its own, saying that allowing for outside intervention would turn all the agreements into "a piece of paper."
"To improve North-South relations, it is necessary (for South Korea) to have a right attitude and stance of sticking to the North-South declarations that encapsulate the consensus of our people and thoroughly implementing them," it said.
"If it intends to completely implement the joint declarations and bring peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula, it should not let outside forces intervene in our people's internal matters," it added. "Allowing for external intervention could turn the declarations agreed to by the North and the South into a piece of paper."
Inter-Korean relations have not moved forward much recently, apparently hamstrung by stalemated denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Pyongyang has accused Seoul of minding the U.S. too much in determining its policy related to the two Koreas.
North Korean media, however, appear to be toning down criticism against Seoul and Washington, apparently in consideration of the renewed reconciliatory mood after the landmark meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump at the inter-Korean border on Sunday.
