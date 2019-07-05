S. Korean Bond Yields on July 5, 2019
All Headlines 16:22 July 05, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.514 1.512 +0.2
3-year TB 1.423 1.416 +0.7
10-year TB 1.533 1.523 +1.0
2-year MSB 1.466 1.466 --
3-year CB (AA-) 1.923 1.915 +0.8
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
