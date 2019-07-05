Athletes' village for swimming worlds officially opens in Gwangju
GWANGJU, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The Athletes' Village for the upcoming 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships officially opened Friday.
The athletes' living quarters for the 17-day swimming competition in southwestern city of Gwangju had its opening ceremony amid preparations to welcome thousands of swimmers, divers and staff from all around the world.
About 100 athletes, including 68 South Koreans, are expected to check in to the village on the first day of its opening.
The athletes' village, whose construction was completed in March in Gwangju's western district of Gwangsan, will accommodate about 4,000 athletes and officials and approximately 2,000 media members covering the July 12-28 swimming competition.
The 94,131-square-meter village, which consists of 1,660 apartments in 25 buildings with 15 to 25 floors, is only 10 minutes by car from Gwangju Airport, 12 minutes from Songjeong Station and 15 minutes from the main venue of the biennial aquatics championships.
It is divided into three areas -- a residential area, an athletes' plaza and an operations area, housing various convenience and support facilities.
For athletes there are a souvenir shop, duty-free shop, medical center, doping administration office, bank, fitness center, dry cleaners, electric massager room and restaurants.
Floor fountains and cooling fog generators are installed throughout the village to help its residents fight the summer heat.
Guidance robots, moving throughout the entire complex, will provide directions to village facilities.
