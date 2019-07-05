Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Athletes' village for swimming worlds officially opens in Gwangju

All Headlines 16:42 July 05, 2019

GWANGJU, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The Athletes' Village for the upcoming 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships officially opened Friday.

The athletes' living quarters for the 17-day swimming competition in southwestern city of Gwangju had its opening ceremony amid preparations to welcome thousands of swimmers, divers and staff from all around the world.

About 100 athletes, including 68 South Koreans, are expected to check in to the village on the first day of its opening.

The athletes' village, whose construction was completed in March in Gwangju's western district of Gwangsan, will accommodate about 4,000 athletes and officials and approximately 2,000 media members covering the July 12-28 swimming competition.

A ceremony to open the athletes' village for the 18th FINA World Championships takes place in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 5, 2019. (Yonhap)

The 94,131-square-meter village, which consists of 1,660 apartments in 25 buildings with 15 to 25 floors, is only 10 minutes by car from Gwangju Airport, 12 minutes from Songjeong Station and 15 minutes from the main venue of the biennial aquatics championships.

It is divided into three areas -- a residential area, an athletes' plaza and an operations area, housing various convenience and support facilities.

For athletes there are a souvenir shop, duty-free shop, medical center, doping administration office, bank, fitness center, dry cleaners, electric massager room and restaurants.

Floor fountains and cooling fog generators are installed throughout the village to help its residents fight the summer heat.

Guidance robots, moving throughout the entire complex, will provide directions to village facilities.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#World Aquatics Championships #athletes village #Gwangju
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!