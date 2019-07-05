Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean man under investigation over suspected links to terror group
SEOUL -- A South Korean man has been under investigation on charges of stealing a device used in military explosives while serving in the Army and collecting or uploading video clips related to the Islamic State (IS) militant group, defense ministry officials said Friday.
The 23-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Park, allegedly stole at least one spark plug for explosives in October, 2017, when he was receiving training at an Army engineering unit as an explosive specialist, according to the officials.
-----------------
Moon vows more gov't support for 'social economy'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday his liberal administration will redouble efforts to boost the "social economy" sector to create jobs and support the underprivileged.
He was addressing the opening ceremony of the second Social Economy Fair. This year's event opened in Daejeon, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, for a three-day run.
-----------------
Record 52,000 non-regular school workers join strike for 3 days: ministry
SEOUL -- A nationwide walkout by contract school workers entered its third day on Friday, with the number of strike participants falling to 13,281 from the previous day's 17,300, according to the Ministry of Education.
The cumulative number of contract school workers, mostly cafeteria cooks and after-school daycare assistants, who participated in the three-day nationwide strike by non-regular public employees reached 52,000, the largest on record, the ministry said. A similar strike staged for two days in 2017 drew a total of 35,000 non-regular school workers.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Samsung expects Q2 earnings more than halve on weak memory chips
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it expects operating earnings more than halve in the second quarter from a year earlier amid the weak memory chip and handset market.
The operating profit was estimated at 6.5 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) in the April-June period, a 56.3 percent drop from a year ago, according to its earnings guidance.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG Electronics Q2 operating earnings down 15.4 pct on downbeat mobile biz
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Friday its second-quarter operating profits are expected to have dropped 15.4 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to its sluggish smartphone business.
In an earnings guidance, the South Korean electronics maker said it expects to post 652.2 billion won (US$557 million) in operating profits in the April-June period -- far below the average market expectation of around 774 billion won.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korean stocks close nearly flat after choppy trading
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed nearly flat Friday amid an apparent lack of any clear momentum to guide investors in either direction. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.86 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 2,110.59. Trading volume was moderate at 452 million shares worth about 3.96 trillion won (US$3.38 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 494 to 315.
-----------------
Athletes' village for swimming worlds officially opens in Gwangju
GWANGJU -- The Athletes' Village for the upcoming 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships officially opened Friday.
The athletes' living quarters for the 17-day swimming competition in southwestern city of Gwangju had its opening ceremony amid preparations to welcome thousands of swimmers, divers and staff from all around the world.
-----------------
Korean cultural festival to open in France next week
PARIS -- A Korean cultural festival will be held in Rouen, northern France, next week, featuring traditional music, art and street parades, the Korean Cultural Center in France said Friday.
The 6th annual Korea Live will run from Monday to Friday in the capital city of Normandy. It is organized by the Korean Culture Association in France, which works to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
3
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
4
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
5
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics' Q2 earnings more than halve on weak memory chips
-
5
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1