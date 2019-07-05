Boy band Pentagon kicks off world tour
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Boy band Pentagon has kicked off a world concert tour, bringing it to 23 cities across the globe, its management agency said Friday.
The world tour, named "Prism," kicked off with its inaugural concert in Seoul in April and will take the band on a journey to perform in 23 cities in Asia, the United States, Europe and South America from August to December.
The list of destinations includes Santiago, Milan, Lisbon, Berlin, Paris, Moscow and Tokyo in addition to major U.S. cities, according to Cube Entertainment.
Ahead of the performances outside of Korea, the band is set to release a new album in mid-July.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
3
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
4
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
5
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
5
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
1
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
3
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
4
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics' Q2 earnings more than halve on weak memory chips
-
5
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1