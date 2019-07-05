Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Boy band Pentagon kicks off world tour

July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Boy band Pentagon has kicked off a world concert tour, bringing it to 23 cities across the globe, its management agency said Friday.

The world tour, named "Prism," kicked off with its inaugural concert in Seoul in April and will take the band on a journey to perform in 23 cities in Asia, the United States, Europe and South America from August to December.

The list of destinations includes Santiago, Milan, Lisbon, Berlin, Paris, Moscow and Tokyo in addition to major U.S. cities, according to Cube Entertainment.

Ahead of the performances outside of Korea, the band is set to release a new album in mid-July.

This poster, provided by Cube Entertainment, shows the dates for Pentagon's world tour, named "Prism." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

