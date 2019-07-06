Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:31 July 06, 2019

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 36/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 33/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 35/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 36/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 35/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/21 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 33/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 10

Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/21 Sunny 0
(END)

