Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:31 July 06, 2019
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 36/23 Cloudy 20
Incheon 33/23 Cloudy 20
Suwon 35/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 36/21 Sunny 0
Daejeon 35/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 36/21 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/21 Sunny 60
Jeonju 33/20 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/21 Sunny 10
Daegu 30/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/21 Sunny 0
(END)
