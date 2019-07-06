Korean-language dailies

-- Moon squares off against Abe's 'trade attack' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Memory chip industry in crisis (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon to meet heads of conglomerates over Japan's export control (Donga llbo)

-- Koreans angered by Japan's export curbs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Samsung Electronics' operating profit estimated at 6.5 tln won (Segye Times)

-- Moon to meet heads of 30 largest conglomerates on July 10 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Abe administration reportedly using trade with S. Korea for elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Victims of Japan's wartime atrocities upset about Abe's use of history for politics (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan's export control against S. Korea gets underway (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae holds a series of meetings with business leaders (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Semiconductor factories may be forced to halt operations in late July (Korea Economic Daily)

