(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 6)

The government must deal with the looming crisis. The National Security Office (NSO) of the Blue House last month denied that the relationship with Japan was the worst it had ever been. Instead, it claimed bilateral ties had always been rocky. The government stayed casual even as it tried to arrange a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G-20 Summit in Osaka last week. The government doubted the host country could be so rude towards its guest. Seoul scrambled till the last minute after receiving no invitation for separate talks, but got nothing more than a photo session with the host.