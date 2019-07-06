Today in Korean history
July 7
1953 -- UNESCO establishes an office in South Korea.
1962 -- South Korea and Morocco establish diplomatic relations.
1995 -- Nelson Mandela, the president of South Africa, visits South Korea.
2010 -- A number of South Korean websites, including those of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, are hampered by a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. They were later found to be masterminded by North Korea.
2017 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has three-way summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Japanese Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The three leaders agreed to put maximum pressure on North Korea to bring the communist state to dialogue on ending its nuclear ambitions.
2018 -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Korea for talks on its nuclear program.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
3
(2nd LD) Activist groups hold rallies to welcome, protest Trump's Seoul visit
-
4
(URGENT) Trump: 'What we're doing today is a step in the right direction'
-
5
(URGENT) Moon joins Trump-Kim meeting at Panmunjom
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
U.S. monitor outlines N. Korea's shift to smaller hydroelectric power stations
-
3
Big-budget musical broadcast live for fans with limited access
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean man under investigation over suspected links to terror group
-
5
Trump says U.S. has 'very nice' relationship with N. Korea