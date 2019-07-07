Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 07, 2019

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 33/21 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 33/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/19 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/20 Sunny 20

Busan 25/20 Sunny 20

(END)

