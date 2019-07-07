Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 07, 2019
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/22 Sunny 10
Suwon 33/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 33/21 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 33/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/19 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 27/20 Sunny 20
Busan 25/20 Sunny 20
(END)
