Samsung C&T wins $179 mln shopping complex order in Malaysia

All Headlines 09:42 July 07, 2019

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Sunday it has received a US$179 million order to build a shopping mall complex in Malaysia.

Samsung C&T received the KLCC Lot L and M Podium project from Arah Moden Sdn Bhd, and the six-story shopping complex will be built by October 2022, the company said in a statement.

This graphic image provided by Samsung C&T shows the KLCC Lot L and M Podium building to be built by the Korean builder in Malaysia by 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


