Husband put under emergency detention for beating Vietnamese-born wife
YEONGAM, South Korea, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Police took a 36-year-old man into custody for beating his Vietnamese-born wife, officials said Sunday, after a video went viral of him punching and kicking her in the presence of their two-year-old son.
The man, whose identity was withheld, beat his wife for three hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday at their home in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, about 300 km south of Seoul, for not speaking Korean well. The violence left her with a broken rib and other injuries that require four weeks of treatment.
An acquaintance of hers reported the case to police the following day.
The case became widely known after a video clip of his violence went viral online.
Police called the man in for questioning before putting him into emergency detention in consideration of the case's seriousness and concerns that he may use violence against her again.
Police plan to seek an arrest warrant for him and discuss protection measures for the wife, officials said.
