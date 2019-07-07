S. Korea can cope with Japanese retaliatory measures in financial sector: regulator
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea can cope with loan withdrawals and other retaliatory measures Japan may take in the financial sector in a row surrounding wartime forced labor, the country's chief financial regulator has said.
Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Choi Jong-ku made the remark amid concern that Japan may take further steps, possibly in the financial sector, after imposing restrictions on exports of key materials to South Korea over the forced labor row.
"We looked into what options we have in case Japan takes retaliatory measures in the financial sector," Choi said during a meeting with reporters on Friday. "They may refuse to extend fresh loans to local businesses or roll over existing debt. But even if they do, we won't have any great difficulty handling such a situation."
The Korean economic fundamentals and financial markets are stable enough to respond to such external uncertainties -- unlike in the 2008 financial crisis. Japan is not the only country local businesses can borrow money from, he said.
"Even if Japan does not lend us money, we can borrow from elsewhere," he said.
On Monday, Japan said it would tighten regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials used in chips and smartphone displays amid a widening dispute over compensation for Koreans who were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II.
The value of loans extended by four Japanese banks operating in South Korea -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd. -- fell 13 percent to 18.299 trillion won (US$15.6 billion) as of the end of March from 21.082 trillion won at end-September, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Center for International Finance.
At the end of September, loans made by the four Japanese lenders accounted for 27 percent of the 77.9 trillion won worth of loans provided by multinational banks in Korea, the data showed.
South Korean companies have opted to take loans from the Japanese banks as they raise funds in their home country at low rates and offer loans here at competitive interest rates compared to local lenders.
Financial experts say Japanese lenders are not likely to immediately withdraw loans delivered to South Korean businesses but they may limit the size of fresh loans or refuse to roll over existing debt.
