Korean-language dailies

-- 'Gov't, civil society should pull together to prevent S. Korea-Japan ties from worsening' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2 top economic officials, business leaders meet; Lee Jae-yong visits Japan (Kookmin Daily)

-- Abe justifies economic retaliation by citing N.K. sanctions (Donga llbo)

-- Confirmation hearing today for Prosecutor General nominee Yoon Seok-youl (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Abe mentions N.K. sanctions, expands front in spat with S. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Abe uses groundless security card in his attack on S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Abe even cites N.K. sanctions, says he 'can't trust S. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Abe cites N.K. sanctions to rationalize economic retaliation (Hankyoreh)

-- Companies move first, business leaders rush to Japan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Abe hints export control measure against S. Korea is linked to N.K. sanctions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hong Nam-ki, Kim Sang-jo meet corporate leaders to discuss measures to address Japan's economic retaliation (Korea Economic Daily)

