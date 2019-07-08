(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 8)

But Seoul doesn't have too many options. The government has vowed to pour in 6 trillion won ($5.1 billion) to promote the IT materials and parts sector and diversify import lines, but that can't produce results overnight. Japan, meanwhile, is ready to ratchet up trade barriers. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a TV debate claimed Seoul cannot be trusted because it is a state that does not abide by inter-government agreement. He complained about Seoul's disbanding of a peace foundation aimed to compensate comfort women under a 2017 bilateral agreement and Supreme Court rulings last year ordering Japanese companies to compensate individuals for forced labor in colonial times. Tokyo has been arguing wartime and colonial reparations were completely settled by a 1965 treaty.