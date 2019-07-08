Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 8

All Headlines 08:34 July 08, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on Japan's economic retaliatory measures

-- Confirmation hearing on prosecution chief nominee

-- 25th anniversary of late N. Korean founder's death

Economy & Finance

-- Economy-related ministers to meet over economic conditions, others

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

