Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:26 July 08, 2019

SEOUL, Jul. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/20 Sunny 20

Suwon 32/19 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/19 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/19 Sunny 60

Busan 25/19 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!