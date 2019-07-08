Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:26 July 08, 2019
SEOUL, Jul. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 31/20 Sunny 20
Suwon 32/19 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/20 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/19 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/18 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/20 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 26/19 Sunny 60
Busan 25/19 Rain 30
(END)
