Samsung to release low-end Galaxy M20 in S. Korea

All Headlines 09:23 July 08, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will release its Galaxy M20, a low-end smartphone, in South Korea to target budget costumers.

The Galaxy M20 will go on sale via Samsung's online mall and other e-commerce marketplaces, including Gmarket and Auction, for 220,000 won (US$187.30) on July 15.

Ahead of its official launch, the unlocked smartphone will be sold on the local fashion online shopping mall Musinsa, Samsung said.

The device has a 6.3-inch display with a minimum bezel and packs a dual camera, offering an affordable yet still capable package.

Samsung launched three variants of its Galaxy M series in India in February in the face of rising challenges from Xiaomi and other Chinese brands, and they were well received among young consumers.

The Galaxy M20, Samsung's low-end smartphone priced at 220,000 won (US$187.30), is shown in this photo provided by the smartphone maker on July 8, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

