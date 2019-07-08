Seoul stocks start lower on tech losses
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened weak Monday, led by losses in technology stocks and other market heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 26.54 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,084.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps slid into negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 2.08 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.06 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO declined 1.01 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,176.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.4 won from the previous session's close.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
'Hyangho Beach Bus Stop' favorite travel destination for BTS fans: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
5
Seoul hopes DMZ meeting will serve as 'turning point' in denuclearization, advance cross-border ties
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year
-
3
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
4
S. Korean son of late N.K. party chairwoman arrives in Pyongyang for permanent residence
-
5
9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site