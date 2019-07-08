Samsung Heavy builds world's largest container ship
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Monday it has successfully built the world's largest container vessel.
Samsung Heavy said one of the six 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU)-class container ships ordered by Swiss shipper Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) S.A. in September 2017, left its shipyard in Geoje, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Saturday.
Named "MSC Gulsun," the vessel is 400 meters long, 61.5 meters wide and 33.2 meters high, according to the shipbuilder. It can carry 23,756 TEU containers.
Samsung Heavy was the first shipbuilder to produce a container ship with a capacity of over 20,000 TEU after it won an order from Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. to build four 20,100-TEU vessels in 2015.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
'Hyangho Beach Bus Stop' favorite travel destination for BTS fans: poll
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
5
Seoul hopes DMZ meeting will serve as 'turning point' in denuclearization, advance cross-border ties
-
1
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year
-
3
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
4
S. Korean son of late N.K. party chairwoman arrives in Pyongyang for permanent residence
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nuke envoys to meet in Europe over N. Korea denuclearization