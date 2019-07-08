Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Parliamentary speaker mulls sending delegation to N. Korea

All Headlines 10:36 July 08, 2019

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is expected to push for sending a delegation of lawmakers to North Korea in a bid to lay the groundwork for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, officials said Monday.

Moon plans to propose the idea to North Korea this week in a shift from his plan for an immediate inter-Korean parliamentary event, according to the parliamentary officials. Moon will hold a press conference Friday to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.

"A parliamentary meeting between the two Koreas could be burdensome over the agenda and results," a National Assembly official said.

An option being considered is dispatching a bipartisan delegation to the North around Aug. 15 Liberation Day or the Chueseok fall harvest holiday if working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea make progress and some sanctions on Pyongyang are eased, the official added.

Last year, Moon proposed holding the first-ever parliamentary talks between the two Koreas. But Pyongyang has been lukewarm on the proposal.

Whether inter-Korean exchanges could be revived apparently hinge on progress in U.S-North Korea negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks, when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang (2nd from L) meets with the floor leaders of three rival parties to discuss ways to normalize the parliament on June 28, 2019, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#parliamentary delegation #Koreas
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!