Parliamentary speaker mulls sending delegation to N. Korea
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is expected to push for sending a delegation of lawmakers to North Korea in a bid to lay the groundwork for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, officials said Monday.
Moon plans to propose the idea to North Korea this week in a shift from his plan for an immediate inter-Korean parliamentary event, according to the parliamentary officials. Moon will hold a press conference Friday to mark the first anniversary of his inauguration.
"A parliamentary meeting between the two Koreas could be burdensome over the agenda and results," a National Assembly official said.
An option being considered is dispatching a bipartisan delegation to the North around Aug. 15 Liberation Day or the Chueseok fall harvest holiday if working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea make progress and some sanctions on Pyongyang are eased, the official added.
Last year, Moon proposed holding the first-ever parliamentary talks between the two Koreas. But Pyongyang has been lukewarm on the proposal.
Whether inter-Korean exchanges could be revived apparently hinge on progress in U.S-North Korea negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks, when they held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
3
(LEAD) Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military
-
4
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
5
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year
-
3
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean son of late N.K. party chairwoman arrives in Pyongyang for permanent residence
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials