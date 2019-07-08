S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Monday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on key semiconductor materials as the Japanese move could have a negative impact on the global economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Japan's export restrictions run counter to the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The comments came days after Japan began to tighten regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech materials essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels -- namely fluorine polyimide, photoresist and etching gas.
Fluorine polyimide is used to make flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, and photoresist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to a semiconductor substrate. Etching gas is needed in the semiconductor fabrication process.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
3
(LEAD) Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military
-
4
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
5
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year
-
3
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean son of late N.K. party chairwoman arrives in Pyongyang for permanent residence
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials