Moody's keeps its rating on South Korea at Aa2
All Headlines 11:38 July 08, 2019
SEJONG, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said Monday that it is maintaining its rating on South Korea at "Aa2" with a stable rating outlook.
Moody's rating for Asia's fourth largest economy has been Aa2, the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, when it upgraded it from Aa3.
