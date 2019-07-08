Rival parties to send delegation to Japan over Tokyo's export curbs
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties agreed Monday to send a delegation to Japan this month as part of efforts to help resolve the problem of Tokyo's export curbs over a historical issue.
They also decided to adopt a parliamentary resolution during the ongoing extraordinary session that calls on Japan to retract the apparent retaliatory measure.
The agreement came at a meeting of National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of three political parties.
"Moon proposed sending a bipartisan delegation to Japan. Without disagreement, the floor leaders decided to do so this month," Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, told reporters.
Japan has restricted exports of some high-tech materials to South Korea since late last week in apparent response to rulings by South Korea's Supreme Court ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of Tokyo's wartime forced labor.
Lee added that the parties agreed to adopt the resolution during a parliamentary plenary meeting to be held next week.
The floor leaders also plan to discuss details on the possible dispatch of a parliamentary delegation to North Korea in their next meeting with the speaker.
Moon is expected to propose sending a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Pyongyang when he holds a press conference on Friday.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs: minister
-
3
(LEAD) Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military
-
4
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
5
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year
-
3
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean son of late N.K. party chairwoman arrives in Pyongyang for permanent residence
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials