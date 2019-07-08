Moon urges Japan to retract export restrictions, indicates plan B
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called on Japan Monday to withdraw its recent export control against South Korean firms, describing it as an attempt to limit trade for a political purpose.
Breaking his strategic reticence on the sensitive issue, Moon said his administration will first make "calm" efforts to resolve it diplomatically.
In case of "actual damages" to South Korean companies, however, the government will be left with no other choice but to take "necessary" measures, he stressed, presiding over a meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae officials.
He added he hopes to avoid such a vicious cycle of tit for tat.
"(I) call on the Japanese side to retract the measure and call for sincere consultations between the two countries," he said.
The president's comments were the first public expression of his view on Japan's termination last week of preferential treatment for the export of some key materials used in the production of semiconductors and digital displays.
Japan is apparently protesting against the Moon government's attitude on the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
South Korea's Supreme Court ruled in favor of them last year, ordering Japanese companies to pay compensation, and the government has stated that it respects the judiciary's decision.
Tokyo maintains that all reparation issues, associated with the wartime past, have been settled through the 1965 bilateral treaty to normalize diplomatic ties between the neighbors.
