KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KEPCO KPS 31,200 DN 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 71,500 DN 1,100
Kakao 128,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO E&C 19,800 DN 650
Kogas 44,300 0
SamsungF&MIns 260,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,200 UP 250
S&T MOTIV 48,000 DN 300
SKTelecom 260,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 43,650 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,300 DN 1,300
NCsoft 478,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,500 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,550 DN 950
Celltrion 206,000 DN 2,000
LGH&H 1,276,000 DN 18,000
Kangwonland 30,650 DN 200
NAVER 118,500 DN 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 6,500
KIH 77,600 DN 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 35,950 DN 500
LGCHEM 345,000 DN 9,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,400 DN 1,500
SK 222,500 DN 9,000
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 50
LOTTE Himart 43,150 DN 600
DWEC 4,790 DN 155
Donga ST 99,200 DN 3,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,600 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 215,500 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 98,400 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 DN 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,400 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 289,000 DN 5,000
DSME 31,350 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,750 DN 1,050
DSINFRA 5,970 DN 130
Huchems 22,250 DN 350
DongwonF&B 281,500 DN 8,000
TONGYANG 1,780 DN 70
