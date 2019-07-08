Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 July 08, 2019

SBC 17,950 DN 800
Hyundai M&F INS 27,300 DN 250
CJ 97,900 DN 2,100
JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 1,450
Daesang 24,550 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,410 UP 20
LotteFood 565,000 DN 11,000
NEXENTIRE 9,320 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 90,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 248,000 DN 6,500
SGBC 43,450 DN 800
Hanwha 26,700 DN 700
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 450
SK Discovery 27,150 DN 1,050
LS 47,750 DN 1,750
KCC 264,000 DN 8,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,000 DN 4,500
AmoreG 63,300 DN 3,300
HyundaiMtr 138,500 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 330,000 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 16,700 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,500 DN 650
GC Corp 119,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,375,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,020 DN 160
KAL 28,850 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,935 DN 185
KEPCO 25,950 DN 50
SamsungSecu 37,400 DN 750
LGInt 18,350 DN 500
HyundaiElev 86,500 DN 6,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 93,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,880 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 36,300 DN 1,200
CheilWorldwide 28,750 DN 200
KT 28,050 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 DN 900
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!