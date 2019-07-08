KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SBC 17,950 DN 800
Hyundai M&F INS 27,300 DN 250
CJ 97,900 DN 2,100
JWPHARMA 30,050 DN 1,450
Daesang 24,550 DN 650
SKNetworks 5,410 UP 20
LotteFood 565,000 DN 11,000
NEXENTIRE 9,320 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 90,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 248,000 DN 6,500
SGBC 43,450 DN 800
Hanwha 26,700 DN 700
ORION Holdings 17,150 DN 450
SK Discovery 27,150 DN 1,050
LS 47,750 DN 1,750
KCC 264,000 DN 8,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,000 DN 4,500
AmoreG 63,300 DN 3,300
HyundaiMtr 138,500 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 330,000 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 16,700 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,500 DN 650
GC Corp 119,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,375,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,020 DN 160
KAL 28,850 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,935 DN 185
KEPCO 25,950 DN 50
SamsungSecu 37,400 DN 750
LGInt 18,350 DN 500
HyundaiElev 86,500 DN 6,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 36,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG C&T 93,000 DN 3,000
PanOcean 4,880 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 36,300 DN 1,200
CheilWorldwide 28,750 DN 200
KT 28,050 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,800 DN 900
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
BTS launches fan community on mobile application
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials
-
4
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
5
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year