KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KT&G 98,500 DN 500
DHICO 6,170 DN 70
LG Display 16,550 DN 850
DongkukStlMill 7,000 DN 120
Hanssem 69,200 DN 1,200
KSOE 116,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 22,300 DN 550
OCI 91,900 DN 2,900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,600 DN 1,700
KorZinc 447,500 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,750 DN 320
SYC 54,600 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 47,300 DN 1,550
IS DONGSEO 36,500 DN 1,150
S-Oil 88,200 DN 1,800
DAEKYO 6,230 DN 70
GKL 20,300 DN 800
Handsome 36,550 DN 250
WJ COWAY 77,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 157,500 DN 4,000
LG Innotek 109,500 DN 4,500
Hanchem 80,400 DN 3,400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 257,500 DN 10,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,450 DN 1,500
DWS 42,500 DN 1,550
UNID 48,450 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 90,600 DN 2,200
SKC 38,000 DN 350
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,830 DN 240
Mobis 231,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,250 DN 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 13,950 DN 500
S-1 99,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 DN 300
POSCO 242,500 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 55,500 UP 500
SLCORP 22,600 DN 700
Yuhan 236,500 DN 5,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16450 DN450
KiaMtr 43,250 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
BTS launches fan community on mobile application
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials
-
4
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
5
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year