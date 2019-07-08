KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Donga Socio Holdings 96,700 DN 1,300
SK hynix 67,400 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 721,000 DN 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,400 DN 2,000
KorElecTerm 66,200 DN 2,200
NamhaeChem 10,250 DN 600
DONGSUH 18,200 DN 450
BGF 6,950 DN 300
SamsungEng 16,650 DN 550
Hyosung 73,800 DN 1,700
LOTTE 42,150 DN 2,200
AK Holdings 44,150 UP 400
Hanmi Science 48,900 DN 1,100
LG Corp. 75,400 DN 1,400
SsangyongMtr 3,690 DN 100
BoryungPharm 11,500 DN 250
L&L 15,000 DN 400
NamyangDairy 574,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,700 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,500 DN 1,250
Shinsegae 281,500 DN 5,500
GS E&C 37,900 DN 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 34,050 DN 2,150
IlyangPharm 25,450 DN 950
DaeduckElec 10,650 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 90,600 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 5,230 DN 80
HtlShilla 86,400 DN 3,600
GCH Corp 21,950 DN 650
Binggrae 69,100 DN 1,300
LotteChilsung 165,000 DN 6,000
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 95,100 DN 2,100
DaelimInd 111,500 DN 2,000
NHIS 14,050 DN 350
SamsungElec 44,400 DN 1,250
KISWire 26,450 DN 750
KPIC 135,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 39,050 DN 250
