KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Ottogi 681,000 DN 10,000
IBK 13,750 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S324500 DN9500
ORION 87,900 DN 1,400
Netmarble 93,600 DN 2,900
DB HiTek 13,300 DN 2,000
GS 51,500 DN 900
CJ CGV 35,750 DN 700
HYUNDAILIVART 17,400 DN 500
LIG Nex1 28,550 DN 1,500
FILA KOREA 73,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 3,025 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 DN 7,000
LF 23,650 DN 350
FOOSUNG 8,440 UP 130
JW HOLDINGS 5,990 DN 210
SK Innovation 169,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 50 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 59,100 DN 1,800
POONGSAN 25,550 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 43,600 DN 750
Hansae 20,150 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 63,500 DN 900
Youngone Corp 36,300 DN 1,250
KOLON IND 44,600 DN 1,300
HanmiPharm 296,000 DN 8,000
BNK Financial Group 7,250 DN 150
emart 140,500 DN 2,500
CUCKOO 132,000 DN 4,500
COSMAX 105,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 28,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 316,500 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 69,700 DN 400
BGF Retail 192,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 53,600 DN 2,300
HDC-OP 40,350 DN 1,850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,050 DN 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 13,850 DN 200
(END)
