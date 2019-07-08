Seoul stocks sink to more than 1-month low on dashed hopes for U.S. rate cut
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks sank over 2 percent to hit their lowest point in more than a month on Monday as strong U.S. job data clouded hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Korean won dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 46.42 points, or 2.2 percent, to close at 2,064.17, its lowest since May 31, when the corresponding figure was 2,041.74. Trade volume was moderate at 507 million shares worth 4.27 trillion won (US$3.91 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 839 to 44.
The local stock market opened lower, tracking declines on Wall Street late last week.
Market sentiments were dampened by better-than-expected U.S. employment data that dimmed hopes of a steeper rate cut in the world's largest economy this month, which also caused the greenback to firm against major currencies.
Japan's export curbs on key materials used in semiconductor and display products weighed on local technology stocks.
"Market uncertainty emerged again due to Japan's export curbs," said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
Also, investors took to the sidelines after the Korean government slashed this year's economic growth outlook last week, citing sluggish exports and investment, Lee said.
Top cap Samsung Electronics declined 2.74 percent to end at 44,400 won, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, fell 1.46 percent to 67,400 won.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 2.07 percent at 118,500 won.
Automakers also traded in negative terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor down 2.12 percent to 138,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors falling 0.35 percent at 43,250 won.
The local currency closed at 1,182.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 11.6 won from the previous session's close, marking its lowest level in 20 sessions.
The won's sharp decline was in line with the greenback's surge against major currencies.
"Risk-averse sentiment prevailed as hopes for U.S. rate cuts diminished," said Min Kyong-won, an analyst at Woori Bank. "Traders are betting on a decline in currencies of emerging economies."
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
2
S. Korea to host LPGA legends in exhibition match in September
-
3
Summary of external news of North Korea this week
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
(LEAD) 9 Korean Confucian academies designated UNESCO World Heritage site
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
BTS tops Nielsen Music's physical album charts for H1
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
BTS launches fan community on mobile application
-
1
BIGBANG's T.O.P released from military service
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to lift export restrictions
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics VP heads to Japan amid export curbs on chips materials
-
4
(2nd LD) Finance, presidential policy chiefs meet biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
-
5
S. Korea ranks 12th in GDP rankings for last year