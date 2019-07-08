Ha Sung-woon's second solo album hits summer music scene
By Park Boram
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Ha Sung-woon, a former member of sensational boy band Wanna One, returned to the summer music scene Monday with his second solo album, which delves into different shades of a color of summer -- blue.
"BLUE," a medium-tempo pop song laced with acoustic drum and synthesizer sounds, is the main number of the five-track album, "BXXX," Han's second EP following his first, "My Moment," released on Feb. 27. Ha partly wrote the lyrics for "BLUE."
"The concept of this album was spawned with my wish to put together a cool, bright album for this summer," Ha said in a press showcase of the new music release.
"The album title 'BXXX' could mean any four-letter word like blue, blow, burn, base or best. I hope the listeners could fill out the rest of the story," he said.
Even the word "blue" has many different meanings and nuances, depending on who the listener is, he also stressed.
"For some, 'blue' means blue sea, blue dawn or blue sky, but for others it could illustrate the blues," according to Ha, who said he meant to delve into many different shades of feeling and images the color evokes.
Launching his solo career earlier than most of the 11 members of Wanna One, which disbanded in January, Ha has been striving to consolidate his solo career.
From July 26-27, he is scheduled to throw the Seoul leg of his first solo concert series, "Dive in Color," before holding the Busan leg of the concerts on Aug. 3.
"I faced many difficulties as I pursued a solo career," Ha said.
"I hope I could win public recognition that 'Ha Sung-woon is a singer who could fully fill the stage all alone' and earn a name as a singer who makes good music and performances."
With his first solo concerts only a few weeks away, Ha also voiced thanks for fans.
"This is what you fans have made possible for me," he said, adding that the concerts will feature moments from the whole course of his music career.
Ha lent his talent to the composition and writing of all five tracks on the new album, which also has the tracks "Bluemaze" and "Riding."
"Riding" is a breezy background song for driving, featuring Korean hip hop artist Gaeko.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
